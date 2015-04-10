BRIEF-IGD Q1 net profit up at EUR 14.3 mln
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 14.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
April 10 Goldman Sachs Group Inc awarded Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein $24 million in compensation for 2014, a 4.3 percent increase from a year earlier.
Blankfein's base pay was unchanged at $2 million but his cash bonus increased to $7.33 million from $6.3 million in 2013, according to a regulatory filing. (1.usa.gov/1yc67p3)
He was awarded restricted stock units and performance-based restricted stock units worth $7.33 million each. In 2013, his restricted stock units were worth $14.7 million.
Goldman introduced performance-based restricted stock units for its top executives in 2014. (Reporting by Avik Das and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
LONDON/MILAN/MADRID, May 9 Italian toll road operator Atlantia is planning to submit a takeover bid for Spanish rival Abertis within days, two sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday, hoping to bridge differences over price that have held up negotiations in the past few weeks.