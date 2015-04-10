April 10 Goldman Sachs Group Inc awarded Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein $24 million in compensation for 2014, a 4.3 percent increase from a year earlier.

Blankfein's base pay was unchanged at $2 million but his cash bonus increased to $7.33 million from $6.3 million in 2013, according to a regulatory filing. (1.usa.gov/1yc67p3)

He was awarded restricted stock units and performance-based restricted stock units worth $7.33 million each. In 2013, his restricted stock units were worth $14.7 million.

Goldman introduced performance-based restricted stock units for its top executives in 2014. (Reporting by Avik Das and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)