BRIEF-IGD Q1 net profit up at EUR 14.3 mln
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 14.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
April 10 Goldman Sachs Group Inc awarded Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein $24 million in compensation for 2014, a 4.3 percent increase from a year earlier.
Blankfein's base pay was unchanged at $2 million but his cash bonus increased to $7.33 million from $6.3 million in 2013, according to a regulatory filing. (1.usa.gov/1yc67p3)
He was awarded restricted stock units and performance-based restricted stock units worth $7.33 million each. In 2013, his restricted stock units were worth $14.7 million.
Goldman, which will report its first-quarter results next week, introduced performance-based restricted stock units for its top executives in 2014.
Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz's annual compensation rose about 4.8 percent to $22 million in 2014.
Blankfein redeemed $23.6 million from firm-managed funds and other investments in 2014, a 29 percent decrease from 2013.
Citigroup Inc cut CEO Michael Corbat's pay by about 10 percent in 2014, while Bank of America Corp CEO Brian Moynihan's pay fell by 7 percent.
However, JPMorgan Chase & Co chief Jamie Dimon's pay remained unchanged from a year earlier. (Reporting by Avik Das and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
LONDON/MILAN/MADRID, May 9 Italian toll road operator Atlantia is planning to submit a takeover bid for Spanish rival Abertis within days, two sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday, hoping to bridge differences over price that have held up negotiations in the past few weeks.