By Lauren Tara LaCapra
NEW YORK, June 2 Senior Goldman Sachs Group Inc
executives took a victory lap on Tuesday, telling an
investor conference that the bank's recent results show they
have been right all along about its trading-heavy business
model.
Goldman's top brass have been arguing for years that a
business lull that began in 2010 was "cyclical" and would
eventually end. Volatility would pick up again, they said, and
clients would go back to trading and doing big deals. The bank
might regret dramatic changes that rivals were making, like
exiting certain trading businesses, they said.
That insistence in the face of slouching revenue rankled
investors who felt management wasn't doing enough to respond to
market changes that might be permanent.
But on Tuesday, Goldman Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn
trumpeted the bank's recent achievements, including its best
quarterly profit in five years. Those first-quarter results came
from capitalizing on market volatility that executives had long
predicted, Cohn said.
"We can grow revenue infinitely," Cohn said at the Deutsche
Bank Global Financial Services conference. "You wouldn't like
the (return-on-equity) effect of it, but we could grow revenue.
We've consciously chosen to grow accretive revenue - and that's
hard."
Goldman's revenue from trading commodities, currencies and
interest rates products has risen by 2.6 times, on average, in
recent quarters when volatility spiked, according to Cohn's
presentation, which was sprinkled with examples of how the bank
has stayed ahead of the game and performed better than peers.
For instance, Goldman has used technology to assess the
return-on-equity of deals and trades under new capital rules for
several years. Rivals seem to have only recently begun to do the
same, Cohn said.
"We do believe our competitors are now starting to get to
that level of conversation with their clients," Cohn said. That
may help Goldman because if rivals are also looking closely at
ROE, that makes them less likely to sell products and services
at firesale prices that undercut the investment bank.
In what may have been the most "I told you so" moment of the
event, an analyst asked Cohn and Chief Financial Officer Harvey
Schwartz, also on stage, whether they are satisfied with
Goldman's business mix. Their pithy responses drew laughter from
the crowd.
Cohn: "I like our business mix. You like our business mix?"
Schwartz: "I like it, yeah."
Cohn: "We like it."
Schwartz: "I feel good about it, Matt."
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Christian Plumb
and Alan Crosby)