NEW YORK, June 2 Goldman Sachs has hired
Zach Pandl as senior economist, marking a return to the Wall
Street investment bank after spending less than three years at
Columbia Threadneedle, a source familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
He will be based in New York and report to chief economist
Jan Hatzius, said the source, who declined to be identified
because he was not authorized to speak about the matter.
Pandl was a senior economist at New York-based Goldman from
March 2011 to August 2012.
Prior to that, he was an economist at Nomura Securities
International and Lehman Brothers.
At Columbia Threadneedle in Minneapolis, he had been a
portfolio manager and head of sovereign fixed income research.
A Goldman spokeswoman declined to comment.
