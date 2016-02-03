Feb 3 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has named
Jim Esposito as the new chief strategy officer for its
securities division.
Esposito, the 48 year-old co-head of the company's global
financing group, will help determine the best way to address
clients' capital needs given market structure changes and the
challenging regulatory environment, according to an internal
memo reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday.
A Goldman Sachs spokesman confirmed the contents of the
memo.
Esposito joined Goldman as a salesman within its fixed
income business in 1995 and became partner in 2006. He has also
served as head of its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)
financing group and as chief operating officer of investment
banking.
Marc Nachmann will become sole head of the global financing
group, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Denis Coleman will become head of Goldman's financing group
in EMEA, the firm said in a separate memo. He had served as the
head of EMEA Credit Finance.
Michael Marsh will become head of EMEA leveraged finance,
according to a separate memo. Marsh has served as head of EMEA
high yield and leveraged loan capital markets.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)