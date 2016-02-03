(Adds details from memo)
By Olivia Oran
Feb 3 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has named
Jim Esposito as the new chief strategy officer for its
securities division.
Esposito, previously the 48-year-old co-head of the
company's global financing group, will help determine the best
way to address clients' capital needs given market structure
changes and a challenging regulatory environment, according to
an internal memo reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday.
A Goldman Sachs spokesman confirmed the contents of the
memo.
Esposito joined Goldman as a salesman within its fixed
income business in 1995 and became partner in 2006. He has also
served as head of its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)
financing group and as chief operating officer of investment
banking.
Marc Nachmann will become sole head of the global financing
group, according to a person familiar with the matter.
"Our industry is undergoing extraordinary change, driven by
technology and regulation," the memo said, which was signed by
securities division co-heads Isabelle Ealet, Pablo Salame and
Ashok Varadhan. Fixed income trading, in particular, has been
particularly affected by these changes, the memo said.
Goldman's revenue from bond trading fell 13 percent to $7.3
billion in 2015.
Denis Coleman will become head of Goldman's financing group
in EMEA, the firm said in a separate memo. He had served as the
head of EMEA credit finance.
Michael Marsh will become head of EMEA leveraged finance,
according to a separate memo. Marsh has served as head of EMEA
high yield and leveraged loan capital markets.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Paul Simao
and Cynthia Osterman)