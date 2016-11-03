Nov 3 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has
launched a new exchange traded fund that mimics the most popular
stock bets made by hedge funds, the bank said on Thursday.
The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) will provide
exposure to the 50 U.S. stocks that appear most frequently as
top holdings in hedge fund's quarterly 13F filings. It is the
seventh ETF Goldman has launched since September 2015.
The new ETF is based on a popular research report put out by
Goldman analysts Ben Snider and David Kostin in the Wall Street
bank's research division. As of August, holdings in the VIP
index included Amazon.com Inc, LinkedIn Corp
and Citigroup Inc, according to the bank's research.
ETFs, which allow investors to gain exposure to a particular
group of companies or indexes, have increased in popularity in
recent years because of their low costs and transparency.
Other ETFs like the Global X GURU Index ETF and
Alphaclone Alternative Alpha ETF also try to beat the
market by copying hedge fund managers' stock picks.
Hedge-fund tracker ETFs are different than so-called liquid
alternatives funds, which try to replicate broader trading
strategies used by hedge funds. Both types of products are
marketed to Main Street investors.
With its launch of new ETFs, Goldman is entering a highly
competitive $3 trillion global market in which BlackRock Inc
, State Street Corp and Vanguard Group together
account for about 70 percent of total assets globally.
Goldman is trying to make inroads with lower prices.
The GS Hedge Industry VIP ETF is priced at 45 basis points,
meaning investors will pay $45 in annual fees for every $10,000
invested. Similar funds examined by Reuters charged 65 to 95
basis points.
Goldman has also launched ETFs tied to international stocks
broadly, as well as emerging markets, Europe and Japan. It had
accumulated $2.5 billion in assets as of Sept. 30.
The bank is introducing new products to grow revenue because
new regulations have hurt growth in traditional profit centers,
like trading.
Goldman's investment management division, which houses ETFs,
said its assets under supervision had grown to a record $1.35
trillion in the third quarter. Net inflows were $14 billion,
which was notable as many active managers over the past year
have seen outflows among a shift to passive investing.
