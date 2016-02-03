Feb 3 Goldman Sachs Group Inc will create
a new credit finance group that combines its structured and
leveraged finance divisions, according to an internal memo seen
by Reuters on Wednesday.
The business, which will help the bank give its clients
broader advice across credit markets, will be led by former
co-head of leveraged finance in the Americas Christina Minnis
and head of structured finance in the Americas Vivek Bantwal.
Craig Packer, who co-headed leveraged finance with Minnis,
will retire from the firm after 10 years there, according to a
separate memo.
A Goldman Sachs spokesman confirmed the contents of the
memos.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Bill Rigby)