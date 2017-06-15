June 15 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has
collected more than $7 billion for a fund which purchases
secondhand stakes in private equity funds, far exceeding its
initial target, according to two people familiar with the
matter.
The fund, called Vintage VII, is run out of the bank's asset
management division and had initially sought to raise $5 billion
in capital. Nearing its final close, the fund was oversubscribed
and had to turn some potential investors away, one of the people
said, asking not to be named because they are not authorized to
speak to the media.
The fund focuses on buyout and distressed strategies in
developed markets.
A Goldman spokesman declined to comment on the fund.
In addition to its secondaries fund, Goldman has raised $7
billion for a traditional buyouts fund which is housed in its
merchant bank.
Secondaries funds have become popular in recent years
because they allow investors to place their cash across
different markets and investment strategies without taking much
concentrated risk. Investors in secondaries may also see a
profit sooner than in traditional buyout funds, as investments
tend to be made in more mature funds.
Goldman's last secondaries fund raised $5.8 billion in 2012
and generated a net internal rate of return of 14.4 percent,
according to an investor presentation.
Traditional buyout funds generate an average internal rate
of return of 20 percent, but their performance may be more
volatile.
In 2016, secondaries funds secured a combined $23 billion of
investor capital, the second highest year on record, according
to industry data provider Preqin.
