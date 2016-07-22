BRIEF-Pace Development says qtrly net loss was 575.6 mln baht
* Qtrly net loss 575.6 million baht versus profit of 67.5 million baht
(Changes sourcing)
By Parikshit Mishra
July 21 Goldman Sachs Group Inc will start marketing a new corporate buyout fund of $5 billion to $8 billion, its first such fund since the 2008 financial crisis, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Goldman hoped to raise about $500 million from its employees and was aiming for an initial close by the end of the year, according to the source.
The bank will contribute a tiny slice of its own capital to comply with post-crisis rules meant to make banks safer, according to the source.
The Wall Street Journal first reported that Goldman Sachs was raising $5 billion to $8 billion for its private equity funds. (on.wsj.com/2agyHgg)
The new buyout fund is smaller than previous ones, less than half the $20 billion Goldman raised in 2007 for GS Capital Partners VI, the Journal also reported.
Goldman Sachs declined to comment. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra and Arunima Banerjee; Additional reporting by Rama Venkat Raman; Editing by Richard Chang and Bill Rigby)
