BRIEF-First NBC receives letter from Nasdaq regarding delisting
* First NBC Bank Holding Co says trading of First NBC's common stock will be suspended at opening of business on May 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 9 Alexander Dibelius, one of Germany's most prominent investment bankers, will leave Goldman Sachs at the end of July, the bank said on Tuesday.
Dibelius, 55, came to Goldman in 1993 and became head of its German unit in 2002 after a successful career as a surgeon. As a banker he engineered some of the country's biggest merger and acquisition deals, including Daimler's purchase of Chrysler.
He stepped down from that position late last year and became co-Chairman of the bank's global investment banking division.
Goldman Sachs did not give any details about Dibelius' future plans. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Christoph Steitz)
WASHINGTON, May 1 The bipartisan U.S. congressional deal on nearly $1.2 trillion in federal spending that would avert a government shutdown had the fingerprints of Democrats all over it even though Republicans control Congress and the White House.