NEW YORK, April 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc chief financial officer Harvey Schwartz said the following on a Thursday conference call with analysts:

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc's common equity Tier 1 ratio under Basel 3 would be 11.3 percent-CFO

* Goldman Sachs risk-weighted assets under Basel 3 are approximately $600 billion-CFO

* Goldman has not taken any significant actions in response to supplemental leverage ratio-CFO

* Goldman CFO says supplemental leverage ratio is not final and not implemented until 2018

* Goldman's divestiture of fund investments due to Volcker rule will free about $9 billion in capital-CFO

* Goldman's best estimate of supplemental leverage ratio under recent Fed rules would be 4.2 percent-CFO

* After reducing exposure to Volcker-affected funds, Goldman's SLR would be 4.7 percent pro forma-CFO

* Goldman finds it "difficult" to reconcile its stress test with Federal Reserve's due to lack of transparency-CFO

* Goldman's return-on-equity "not what we want to produce for our shareholders" but "pretty good" on relative basis-CFO

* Goldman's supplemental leverage ratio gap is "not material enough" for executives to focus on now-CFO

* Goldman CFO Harvey Schwartz cites "risk to excess capital" in the banking system

* Goldman still "very focused on expenses", expects non-compensation expense to drop this year-CFO

* Goldman Sachs has no plans to close Sigma X dark pool in equities at this point-CFO

* Goldman CFO declines to give return-on-equity target, saying rules are still too unclear Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra)