NEW YORK Oct 16 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz spoke about its
third-quarter results with analysts on a conference call this
morning. Here are some highlights:
* Lower compensation ratio reflects "efforts to improve
operating efficiency"-CFO
* Goldman has "greater clarity" on full-year compensation
levels-CFO
* Goldman now has 25 percent of its staff in Bangalore, Salt
Lake City, Singaport and Texas-CFO
* Goldman does not see need to shrinkg repo book or
short-term funding facilities further right now-CFO
* Goldman's lower compensation ratio reflects cost-cutting
efforts and higher year-to-date revenues-CFO
