Feb 19 Goldman Sachs Group Inc named Dane
Holmes, the global head of investor relations, as the head of
its Pine Street leadership program.
Holmes will maintain his current responsibilities as he
takes on the new role where he reports to Pine Street co-chairs
John Rogers, the firm's executive vice president and chief of
staff, and Edith Cooper, head of human capital management,
according to a memo on Friday.
A bank spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.
Pine Street is Goldman's leadership development program,
focused on training the firm's partners and managing directors
globally through executive coaching and classes.
Holmes has headed investor relations since 2007. He
previously served in various roles throughout investment banking
and credit risk management. He joined Goldman in 2001 as a vice
president and became a partner in 2010.
Holmes also becomes a member of the bank's partnership
committee, which helps recruit and develop the firm's leaders.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Frances
Kerry)