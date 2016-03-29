By Olivia Oran
March 29 Goldman Sachs Group Inc closed
the first stage of fundraising for its newest infrastructure
fund with about $1.5 billion, according to people familiar with
the matter.
The fund, which completed its first close late last year and
is targeting $3 billion, has since reached $1.8 billion in
capital raising, the people added, asking not to be named
because the matter is private.
A spokeswoman for Goldman declined to comment.
Goldman's last infrastructure fund raised $3.1 billion in
2010. Goldman has raised more than $10 billion in investments in
infrastructure since 2006, according to its website.
Investors are increasingly looking to infrastructure, which
includes assets such as airports, bridges and toll roads, as an
alternative to low-yielding fixed income products with more
stable returns than traditional private equity.
Morgan Stanley said in March it had raised $3.6
billion for its second infrastructure fund.
Other private equity firms are looking to raise large
infrastructure funds.
ArcLight Capital Partners last year closed a $5.6 billion
fund focused on energy infrastructure investments and KKR & Co
LP also closed a $3.1 billion fund.
Global Infrastructure Partners is seeking to raise as much
as $15 billion for its third fund, according to reports last
year.
