(Adds details on new roles, executives' background)
By Olivia Oran
NEW YORK, April 21 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
has named Marie Louise Kirk and George Lee as co-heads of
engineering for its investment bank, a new role created to
foster technological change within the business, according to a
memo seen by Reuters.
The organizational change comes as Goldman has been
integrating programmers into its investment bank to reduce grunt
work for dealmakers and offer new digital tools for clients.
Although investment banking has historically not had much
technological innovation, Goldman is trying to change that.
Kirk had been head of programmers - which Goldman calls
"strats" - who sell products for its bond-trading business in
the Americas. Lee had been chief information officer for the
investment bank. He will maintain his other role as co-chairman
of technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) investment
banking.
Kirk will report into the technology division of Goldman
while Lee will report into the investment bank.
"The goal is to promote connectivity and alignment across
these groups and encourage more innovation and technology-driven
change in our business," said the memo, which was signed by
Goldman's top technology and investment banking executives.
Both Kirk and Lee are partners. Kirk joined Goldman in 2003
as a derivatives trader while Lee, a career investment banker,
joined in 1994.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Writing by Lauren Tara
LaCapra; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Lisa Shumaker)