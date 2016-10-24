BRIEF-Capstone directors Tucker and Wicks to join Smartfinancial board after merger
* In connection with merger, Capstone directors, Steven B. Tucker and J. Beau Wicks will join Smartfinancial and Smartbank boards - SEC filing
Oct 24 Goldman Sachs Group Inc will lay off 20 employees in New York, according to a filing by the bank with the state's Department of Labor.
The terminations will happen between November and January, the filing showed. (on.ny.gov/2dDxXWS) (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Petroleo brasileiro sa petrobras says notified by blackrock inc that it has acquired preferred shares issued by the co - sec filing