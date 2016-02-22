Feb 22 Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut the
upper end of its estimate of legal losses it may face beyond
what it has set aside by more than half to $2 billion.
The bank had estimated in November legal expenses of up to
$5.3 billion above what it had already set aside.
The Wall Street bank is involved in a number of judicial,
regulatory and arbitration proceedings.
For the fourth quarter, the bank reported a 64 percent jump
in non-compensation costs due mainly to the $1.95 billion set
aside for litigation and regulatory issues.
Goldman, which released the latest figure in a regulatory
filing, is among several financial firms targeted by a
federal-state working group probing misconduct in the sale of
mortgage-backed securities prior to the financial crisis. (1.usa.gov/218SMvM)
(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)