Feb 22 Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut the upper end of its estimate of legal losses it may face beyond what it has set aside by more than half to $2 billion.

The bank had estimated in November legal expenses of up to $5.3 billion above what it had already set aside.

The Wall Street bank is involved in a number of judicial, regulatory and arbitration proceedings.

For the fourth quarter, the bank reported a 64 percent jump in non-compensation costs due mainly to the $1.95 billion set aside for litigation and regulatory issues.

Goldman, which released the latest figure in a regulatory filing, is among several financial firms targeted by a federal-state working group probing misconduct in the sale of mortgage-backed securities prior to the financial crisis. (1.usa.gov/218SMvM) (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)