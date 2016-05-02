(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Olivia Oran
NEW YORK May 2 Goldman Sachs Group Inc,
the banking gold standard for the world's elite, sees a future
in less prosperous investors.
A creative strategy taking shape inside the bank calls for
it to partner with small brokerages and wealth management firms
to lend money to their clients, many of whom have far less
wealth than what's in the typical Goldman private bank account.
The idea is for Goldman to reach a big set of borrowers, in
the U.S. and possibly abroad, without having to acquire them
through a merger or build relationships one by one, people
familiar with the initiative said. The plan is still in very
early stages and may not be active until next year, the people
added.
The strategy is unusual not just for Goldman, but across
Wall Street, since most banks simply lend to their own
customers. It also carries more risk because it may be harder to
vet borrowers or the assets they post as collateral.
The bank is looking to earn money from a broader borrower
base as profits from traditional businesses like bond trading
have slowed down. In April, Goldman completed a deal to buy $17
billion worth of online deposits from GE Capital Bank to expand
its reach on Main Street.
"Growing the lending business to a broader client base helps
to offset some of the pain that has been happening on the
trading side," said Steven Chubak, an analyst with Nomura.
Bankers involved with the Goldman plan say they are not
upending its business model of catering to the uber wealthy. The
typical client in Goldman's U.S. private wealth unit has an
average account size of around $50 million. Those customers are
where Goldman remains primarily focused, said the bankers, who
were not authorized to speak publicly.
Lending to wealthy individuals and corporate clients
represented less than half of the balance sheet within Goldman's
investing and lending business segment at the end of 2010, but
that percentage is now more than 75 percent.
The new strategy will target clientele who are lower on the
economic totem pole. Sources would not detail a wealth threshold
for borrowers Goldman will reach through third parties, but said
they are likely to be "mass affluent" - which is broadly defined
as those with less than $1 million in investable assets.
They declined to give details on how its partnerships with
brokerages will work in terms of fees, underwriting or
collateral.
Goldman already has relationships with outside investment
managers where it sells its own mutual funds, structured notes
and alternative investments. Loans would be an additional
offering, people involved in the strategy said.
A Goldman spokesman declined to comment.
HUNT FOR PROFITS
Goldman reported a 6.4 percent annualized return-on-equity
in the first quarter, the lowest level since the second quarter
of 2012 when adjusting for one-time items. In its heyday,
Goldman produced returns above 30 percent. The measurement is
important, because it shows how well the bank uses shareholder
capital to produce profits.
Goldman's return has slumped because businesses like trading
are struggling to generate the type of earnings they once did.
That's partly because of weak markets, but also because
financial regulations introduced since the financial crisis
limit the businesses banks can engage in, and require them to
hold much more capital.
These new rules are pushing Goldman and its closest rival,
Morgan Stanley to move further into traditional lending.
It is still a relatively new concept for the two, which became
bank holding companies at the height of the financial crisis in
2008, and have only focused on lending in recent years.
In addition to the third-party initiative, Goldman also
wants to wants to do more "margin lending," which allows clients
to borrow against a percentage of their assets, and do more
lending abroad. Later this year, it plans to offer consumer
loans online through a new effort led by former Discover
Financial Services' executive Harit Talwar.
Goldman's moves mimic Morgan Stanley's in that both are
trying to lend more, mostly through the wealth channel, and that
many of the loans are backed by investment portfolios of stocks
and bonds.
But their strategies differ in that Morgan Stanley is
lending to its own clients, after having bought the Smith Barney
brokerage business from Citigroup Inc years ago in a
transformational deal. Goldman does not currently have ambitions
to acquire any kind of large brokerage or depository bank,
sources said, and hence it is pursuing loan growth through
third-parties.
Goldman has already tripled loans to its own private wealth
management and corporate clients over the last three years,
according to regulatory filings. It had $45 billion in loans
altogether at the end of 2015.
That loan book soaked about half of the deposits it had at
the end of 2015. The GE deal added another $16 billion in
deposits, likely depressing that ratio. By comparison, Morgan
Stanley lends out around 55 percent of its deposits and has said
publicly it was targeting to grow that percentage to 70 percent.
There is danger in being too aggressive in expanding a loan
book when there is tough competition for good borrowers, as
there is today. Goldman's strategy may carry additional risk:
because borrowers are not in-house, the bank may have to rely on
other firms to vet credit histories and assess asset values.
It is unclear how Goldman plans to manage those risks.
