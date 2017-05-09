May 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is best
positioned if the Glass-Steagall Act returns, Chief Executive
Lloyd Blankfein said in an interview to CNBC on Tuesday.
U.S. President Donald Trump has been actively considering
breaking up big banks, which could push efforts for revival of
the Glass-Steagall Act, a Depression-era law that separated
commercial lending from investment banking.
Bringing back Glass-Steagall would likely have a significant
impact on banks like JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of
America Corp and Citigroup that have large highly
intertwined commercial lending and investment banking
operations, say analysts.
It would impact Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to a
lesser degree although, they would likely have to revert to
being standalone investment banks and shed their deposit
funding. (reut.rs/2pZsuOu)
During the CNBC interview on Tuesday, Blankfein also
commented on the less volatile markets, calling it "worrisome".
"I don't know what brings us out of the doldrums, but I do know
this is not a normal resting state," he added.
The VIX index of implied volatility on the S&P 500 -
the so-called Wall Street "fear gauge" - fell to its lowest
intraday level since December 2006 on Tuesday.
The U.S. economy could grow at a faster rate than it is
growing now, Blankfein told CNBC in response to a question on
whether the Trump administration's 3 percent growth target is
achievable.
