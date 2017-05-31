BRIEF-Bank of Shanghai's board elects chairman
June 23 Bank Of Shanghai Co Ltd * Says board elects Jin Yu as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rJW8pu Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 31 Uncertainty around tax policy and political events such as the elections in Europe are preventing companies from pursuing large M&A transactions, Goldman Sachs Group Inc president and co-chief operating officer David Solomon said on Wednesday.
Deal momentum overall feels better in the last month than earlier in the year, Solomon said, speaking at Deutsche Bank's Global Financial Services Conference in New York City.
Overall, M&A activity is up around 6 percent, he said, compared to the prior year.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York)
June 23 Bank Of Shanghai Co Ltd * Says board elects Jin Yu as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rJW8pu Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* SAYS BANK VTB ACQUIRES 19.90 STAKE IN COMPANY Source text: http://bit.ly/2s3jfuE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)