China-led AIIB expects to have 85 members by end-2017 - president
BEIJING, May 14 China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) expects to have 85 members by the end of this year, its president Jin Liqun said on Sunday.
NEW YORK Oct 13 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has launched a new online lending business that targets borrowers saddled with credit-card debt, the bank said on Thursday.
The business, called Marcus, represents Goldman's first major foray into consumer lending as it tries to earn more from the $124 billion in deposits it has on its balance sheet.
Marcus, which kicked off on Thursday, will offer uncollateralized personal loans of up to $30,000 to borrowers who meet certain credit requirements, according to a press release. The business will focus on customers who want to manage their credit card debt, Goldman said.
The bank hired former Discover Financial Services executive Harit Talwar more than a year ago to help formulate a digital lending strategy. It surveyed thousands of consumers about their borrowing experience and found they were frustrated by hidden fees, changing interest rates, boilerplate payment options and difficulty in reaching a human customer-service representative when they encountered problems.
As a result, Marcus does not have any fees, has a fixed rate, allows customers to create their own payment dates and offers live customer support representatives. Goldman noted they are based in the United States.
Marcus aims to be a "simpler solution" for borrowers than cards, Talwar said in a statement. Goldman plans to tweak the platform in response to customer feedback.
Marcus represents part of Goldman's long-running effort to reinvent itself after the 2007-2009 financial crisis, during which it obtained a banking license and came under scathing criticism for profits it earned from the U.S. mortgage market's collapse.
Earlier this year, Goldman launched a complementary deposit-taking platform after acquiring GE Capital's online bank. Its moves are similar to those of chief rival Morgan Stanley.
Although Marcus is a digital platform, borrowers will initially only be able to apply for a loan after receiving a code in the mail. As of Thursday, borrowers can use those codes at Marcus.com.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran; Writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 8 million dinars versus 8.2 million dinars year ago