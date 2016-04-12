(Corrects "programs" to "defects" in 10th paragraph)
By Suzanne Barlyn
April 11 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has
agreed to pay $5.06 billion to settle claims that it misled
mortgage bond investors during the financial crisis, the U.S.
Department of Justice said on Monday.
The settlement, which Goldman disclosed in January, stems
from the firm's conduct in packaging, securitization, marketing
and sale of residential mortgage-backed securities between 2005
and 2007, the Justice Department said.
Investors suffered billions of dollars in losses from the
securities bought during the period, the department said.
The settlement comprises a $2.385 billion civil penalty and
$1.8 billion in other relief, including funds for homeowners
whose mortgages exceed the value of their property, as well as
distressed borrowers. It also preserves the government's ability
to bring criminal charges against Goldman and does not release
any individuals from potential criminal or civil liability, the
Justice Department said.
In addition, Goldman will pay $875 million to resolve claims
by the New York and Illinois attorneys general, the National
Credit Union Administration and the Federal Home Loan Banks of
Chicago and Seattle.
A state and federal working group formed to investigate
wrongdoing in the pre-financial crisis mortgage-backed
securities market negotiated the settlement, said New York
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.
The group has reached settlements with five other major
financial institutions since 2012: J.P. Morgan Chase
($13 billion), Bank of America ($16.6 billion), Citibank
($7 billion) and Morgan Stanley ($3.2 billion).
"We are pleased to put these legacy matters behind us," a
Goldman spokesman said in a statement. "Since the financial
crisis, we have taken significant steps to strengthen our
culture, reinforce our commitment to our clients, and ensure our
governance processes are robust," he said.
Goldman also acknowledged a Justice Department statement of
facts describing how the firm misled investors.
For example, Goldman's due diligence for one issue of 2006
mortgage-backed securities showed that some of the loan pools
reflected an "unusually high" percentage of loans with credit
and compliance defects, the Department said.
"How do we know that we caught everything?" asked a Goldman
committee tasked with reviewing and approving mortgage-backed
securities, according to the Justice Department. "We don't," a
Goldman manager said.
"Depends on what you mean by everything? Because of the
limited sampling... we don't catch everything," another Goldman
manager said.
Still, the committee approved the securities without
requiring additional due diligence, said the Justice Department,
which did not identify those involved.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan
Grebler)