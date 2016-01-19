By Alexandra Alper
| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Jan 19 The private equity arm of
Goldman Sachs Group Inc has teamed up with Mexican
consulting firm Ainda to jointly invest in energy and
infrastructure projects in Mexico, a person familiar with the
matter said.
Goldman's Merchant Banking Division signed a deal with Ainda
in December to "identify, pursue, evaluate and make investments
jointly," according to a securities filing that was seen by
Reuters and will be submitted to the bourse shortly.
The person said Ainda would invest up to $1.15 billion in
projects with Goldman. The joint investments would be worth at
least $100 million each and span the oil and gas, power
generation, transportation and water infrastructure sectors.
Goldman would put up at least 50 percent of the total equity
amount in joint projects, the source said.
Mexico has begun seeking a larger role for private investors
in infrastructure and energy projects as government finances
have been hit by sinking oil prices and output.
The finance ministry unveiled a new vehicle in September
similar to a real estate investment (REIT) trust called a "Fibra
E", which aims to lure private investment into energy projects.
Goldman's merchant banking division has raised over $124
billion to invest across corporate, real estate and
infrastructure sectors, according to its website.
Ainda and Goldman met last week in New York to begin
selecting projects and the investments are likely to get under
way soon, the person said.
Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division and Ainda declined
to comment.
Reuters reported in November that Ainda plans to raise 21
billion pesos ($1.15 billion) through a public offering of
certificates for an infrastructure energy investment vehicle.
The offering is expected for late February or early March.
The vehicle, which is designed to raise the money that Ainda
will jointly invest with Goldman, has the option to convert into
a Fibra E or shift specific projects to such a trust.
($1 = 18.2460 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Additional reporting by Jean
Luis Arce; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)