June 28 Stephan Feldgoise, Goldman Sachs Group
Inc's co-head of mergers and acquisitions in the
Americas, is retiring on July 1, people familiar with the matter
said on Wednesday.
Feldgoise, who has held the position since December 2015,
will now work part-time as an advisory director to Goldman, the
sources said.
Matt McClure, Americas M&A co-head, will remain in that
role, the sources said, requesting anonymity ahead of an
official announcement.
Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
A two-decade veteran of Goldman Sachs, Feldgoise was
previously head of M&A of the bank's natural resources group. He
became managing director in 2005 and a partner in 2008.
(Reporting by David French and Greg Roumeliotis in New York;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)