April 29 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's
co-head of global fixed-income, currency and commodities sales
Dalinc Ariburnu, is retiring from the bank.
Ariburnu will be replaced by Jim Esposito, the firm said in
a memo on Friday, a copy of which was seen by Reuters. Esposito
will also continue in his current role as chief strategy officer
for the securities division.
Tom Cornacchia will continue in his role as co-head of
global fixed income sales.
A Goldman spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.
Ariburnu joined Goldman in 2009 as a partner and head of
European fixed income sales, prior to assuming his current role
in 2013. He serves on several senior committees, including the
partnership committee and the European management committee.
Before joining Goldman, Ariburnu was global head of emerging
markets within the global markets division at Deutsche Bank AG
.
Goldman, like other Wall Street banks, is grappling with
weak performance from its unit that trades fixed income,
currencies and commodities. New regulations introduced since the
financial crisis have made bond trading less profitable and more
capital intensive.
Revenue from FICC trading at Goldman plunged 47 percent in
the first quarter of 2016 compared to the year-ago period.
