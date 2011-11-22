TOKYO Nov 22 Three Goldman Sachs units hold a total of 6.67 percent of outstanding shares in Japan's scandal-hit Olympus Corp for trading purposes, according to Japan regulatory filings released on Tuesday.

Shareholders with more than a five percent holding of a firm are required to file with regulators. Goldman Sachs previous holdings of Olympus shares was less than five percent.

(Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo; Editing by Joseph Radford)