May 11 New York State's financial regulator has
asked Goldman Sachs and three foreign banks for shell
company information, a person familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
The New York Department of Financial Services also requested
shell company information from BNP Paribas SA,
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Standard
Chartered Plc, the person said.
A Goldman Sachs spokesperson declined to comment. A BNP
spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chris Reese)