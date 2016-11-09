BRIEF-Union Bank of the Philippines says qtrly operating revenue 5.42 billion pesos
* Qtrly operating revenue 5.42 billion pesos versus 4.73 billion pesos
Nov 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc elevated 84 employees on Wednesday to its prestigious partner class.
The new group has six more people than the prior class, which was announced in 2014. The latest induction will bring the total number of partners to around 484, or 1.4 percent of Goldman's workforce.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Qtrly operating revenue 5.42 billion pesos versus 4.73 billion pesos
May 16 Cebu Property Ventures And Development Corp: