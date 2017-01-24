BRIEF-Stride property posts yearly profit after income tax NZ$56.9 mln
* FY profit after income tax NZ$56.9m up NZ$25.9m on forecast
Jan 24 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's former president and chief operating officer Gary Cohn received $20 million in total compensation for 2016, down 5 percent from 2015, according to a regulatory filing.
Cohn said in December he was leaving the Wall Street bank to become an economic adviser to the Trump administration. (Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Tom Brown)
* Intends to issue one free bonus option for every five shares held by shareholders in Australia or New Zealand