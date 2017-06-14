June 14 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has
raised around $7 billion for its new private equity fund, near
the top of its targeted goal, according to two people familiar
with the matter.
The Wall Street firm, which was seeking to raise $5 billion
to $8 billion for its first buyouts fund since the financial
crisis, is expected to close the fund in the coming weeks.
Called West Street Capital Partners, the fund has already
invested around $2 billion in deals, the people added.
A Goldman spokeswoman declined to comment on the fund.
The new fund is substantially smaller than Goldman's last
fund in 2007 which raised $20 billion.
It also comes at a time when private equity firms are
raising record amounts of capital.
Apollo Global Management LLC is seeking to raise
$22.5 billion for its new fund, which would be the largest fund
raised since the financial crisis by a buyouts firm.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)