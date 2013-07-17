New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc(GS.N) said it would sell a majority stake in its electronic trading software business, REDI, to a consortium of investors.
Goldman will retain a significant minority stake in the business, which provides a platform to route orders for equities, futures and options.
The investor group buying the stake includes BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citadel and Lightyear Capital, Goldman said on Wednesday.
Goldman did not disclose the deal value.
Rishi Nangalia, who managed Goldman's electronic trading business development group, has been appointed as REDI's chief executive.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
WASHINGTON Comcast Corp , Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc said Friday they would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules.
BlackBerry Ltd reported better-than-expected adjusted earnings for the sixth straight quarter, as the smartphone pioneer's shift to the higher-margin software business paid off.