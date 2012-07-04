Labourers work inside a steel factory on the outskirts of Agartala, April 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey /Files

Reuters Market Eye - Goldman Sachs removes Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) from its Asia Pacific conviction buy list following the stock's outperformance over the last month.

However, the investment bank retains its "buy" rating on the stock, citing robust order inflows year to date and continued market share gain.

Since being added to the conviction list on January 18, 2012, L&T shares have gained 13 percent vs. BSE Sensex rise of 6 percent and BSE Capital Goods index's 5 percent gains.

L&T shares were down 0.1 percent at 1,402.45 rupees.