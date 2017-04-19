(Repeats April 18 story with no change to text)
By Olivia Oran
April 18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc on
Tuesday became the first Wall Street bank this earnings season
to report lower equities trading revenue, signaling it was
unlikely to reclaim the top market share ranking from Morgan
Stanley any time soon.
People familiar with the business said a combination of
outdated trading technology, a late effort to court quantitative
funds and overall fee pressure on the bank's key clients has
blunted Goldman's edge. It now ranks No. 2 behind its biggest
rival.
Last year, the once-dominant bank fell more than $1 billion
behind Morgan Stanley in equities revenue, marking the
widest-ever such gap between the firms. That gap, which has been
growing for years, has raised pressure from investors looking
for answers and prompted Goldman to rethink its strategy.
"If they're not experiencing the same good results as their
peers, you may have to question if they're owning up to their
issues," said Jerry Braakman, chief investment officer of First
American Trust, which holds Goldman shares.
(GRAPHIC: Goldman vs. Morgan Stanley tmsnrt.rs/2opMFS0)
Goldman executives acknowledge that the business has taken a
hit and say they are trying hard to turn things around. They
point to some key hires and investments they have made in
trading technology to win over new types of customers.
But a full rehabilitation will take some time, they said.
The executives requested anonymity because they were not
authorized to speak publicly.
A spokeswoman for Goldman declined to comment.
Equities trading is a tough business for big Wall Street
banks in the best of times. It has costly infrastructure,
demanding customers and big operational risks.
Profit margins have been razor-thin for some time, but the
business is facing new fee pressure from struggling asset
managers. In 2016, total equities revenue at the world's biggest
banks fell 13 percent to $43.4 billion, the lowest level in four
years, according to research provider Coalition.
Other trends, like investors' shifting to passive
management, have shaved $15 billion from the equities revenue
pool since 2009, according to a report from Morgan Stanley and
management consulting firm Oliver Wyman.
Just a handful of players dominate the equities business,
which also includes trading in ETFs and derivatives, lending to
hedge funds through prime brokerage and providing research to
investors.
PLAYING CATCH UP
Goldman's problems began in 2012, when Morgan Stanley
launched an equities trading overhaul called "Project Velocity,"
and began trying to win back clients it lost during the
financial crisis. (reut.rs/14kKMtC)
Goldman meanwhile began to stumble. Its head of electronic
trading left in early 2013 and soon thereafter it suffered an
embarrassing and costly trading glitch in the options market.
Instead of developing light-speed technology to win over
computer-driven money managers, Goldman chose to cater to
institutional investors, like hedge funds, that it already had
relationships with.
The decision cost the bank dearly: high-frequency trading
firms now dominate the stock market, representing 55 percent of
U.S. daily volume. Meanwhile, active fund managers in Goldman's
target audience have been struggling to attract assets and are
doubling down on investments in computer models to cut costs.
"If you're playing catch up in electronic trading, that's
going to be an issue," said Benjamin Quinlan, chief executive &
managing partner at Quinlan & Associates, a consulting firm that
focuses on banks. "It's not that you can't succeed, but there is
a natural first-mover advantage for firms that started investing
in their low-touch platforms earlier."
On Tuesday, Goldman said its first-quarter equities trading
revenue fell 6 percent, compared to gains of 2 percent to 10
percent at Citigroup, Bank of America Corp and
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Morgan Stanley will report results
on Wednesday.
TECHNOLOGY REVAMP
Goldman in 2015 took steps to build new trading, hiring Raj
Mahajan to revamp electronic technology in equities trading to
cater to quantitative hedge funds and institutional investors
who are increasingly adopting algorithmic trading strategies.
It also acquired Sweden's Pantor Engineering to help build
out its electronic platform.
Goldman executives say those efforts will take time to bear
fruit, and focusing on ironing out quarter-to-quarter bumps in
trading revenues should not overshadow existing relationships
with clients.
In discussing the first-quarter decline in a conference
call on Tuesday, Chief Financial Officer R. Martin Chavez said
management is less concerned with market share than with how
profitable the business is, and whether clients are satisfied.
"Trading businesses should be measured not so much on
quarterly numbers but how well they serve clients," said Mike
Mattioli, a portfolio manager at Manulife Asset Management,
which holds shares in Goldman. "Goldman's management team thinks
about it this way."
