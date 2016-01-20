Jan 20 - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's profit slumped for
the third straight quarter as a $5 billion settlement of
crisis-era legal claims ate into earnings in a tumultuous three
months.
Goldman, the last of the big U.S. banks to release
fourth-quarter earnings, reported a 71.8 percent fall in net
income applicable to common shareholders to $574 million, or
$1.27 per share, from $2.03 billion, or $4.38 per share, a year
earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $3.53 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not
immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable.
The bank said last week that the settlement would reduce
earnings in the quarter by $1.5 billion after taxes.
Goldman, like other banks, had a tough year as oil prices
plummeted, concerns about China's economy intensified, and
nervousness about the timing and pace of U.S. interest rate
increases weighed on credit markets.
The new year has also started on a grim note, with oil
prices falling to their lowest in 13 years and stock prices
dropping sharply around the world.
