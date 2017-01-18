(Adds Breakingviews link, updates stock price)
By Olivia Oran and Richa Naidu
Jan 18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a
nearly fourfold rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday thanks to
a surge in bond trading revenue, with its finance chief offering
a sunny outlook for business in 2017.
Like other Wall Street banks, Goldman benefited from jumps
in volume across fixed-income markets late in the quarter after
Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election and the Federal
Reserve raised its key interest rate target.
Business has remained strong in the first few weeks of 2017,
Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz said, offering optimism
for the rest of the year.
"We've come out of a very low volume, low volatility
environment over a number of years," he said on a conference
call. "With the shifting policies around the globe, it's an
extraordinary catalyst."
However, Goldman's shares fell 0.8 percent to $233.74 at
mid-afternoon.
In research notes, analysts said expectations had run up so
high leading into Goldman's report, with its stock up nearly 30
percent since the Nov. 8 U.S. election, that even the sharp rise
in profit disappointed some investors.
"The bar was high," said Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz.
While the bank's adjusted earnings per share of $5.08 topped
the average analyst estimate of $4.82, some investors were
privately expecting a so-called whisper number of $5.50 per
share or more, Instinet analyst Steven Chubak said.
Goldman's profit rose to $2.2 billion in the fourth quarter
from $574 million a year earlier, when the Wall Street bank was
hit with a $5 billion legal settlement. Its net revenue jumped
12 percent to $8.2 billion, above the average estimate of $7.7
billion.
Bond trading was the largest contributor to results, with
revenue jumping 78 percent to over $2 billion, the highest level
since the first quarter of 2015.
Equities trading revenue fell 9 percent to $1.6 billion, a
decline that surprised several analysts. Schwartz said a
"handful" of transactions weighed down the business.
Goldman's results echoed those of rivals including Morgan
Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America
Corp and Citigroup Inc.
For Goldman, the post-election gains were particularly
significant as several former executives have joined Trump's
administration, harking back to a time when the bank was
jokingly referred to as "Government Sachs." On the conference
call, an analyst joked that former Goldman executives could keep
business going strong by sending out tweets to spur trading
activity.
Investors are betting the incoming administration will spur
economic growth and lighten regulations on Wall Street. While
Schwartz did not comment directly on Trump's stated policy
goals, he noted widespread confidence that there will be
stronger fiscal policy, diverging interest rates globally and a
better economy, all things that drive Goldman's bottom line.
"In some respects, confidence is the best stimulus," he
said.
Goldman has historically relied more on trading than other
big banks, but has sought to diversify its revenue in recent
years by building up investment management and launching a
consumer bank.
Investment banking revenue, including income from advising
on mergers and acquisitions as well as underwriting bond and
share offerings, fell 3.9 percent in the fourth quarter to $1.5
billion.
Revenue from investment management rose 3.4 percent to $1.6
billion.
Goldman has also been trying to cut costs, having launched a
program last year to slash $700 million from annual expenses.
Schwartz said Goldman exceeded that target, taking out $900
million in expenses by the end of the year. It cut costs by 19
percent to $20.3 billion last year, the lowest level since 2008.
The bank's annualized return-on-equity, a measure that shows
how well a bank uses shareholder money to generate profit, was
11.4 percent in the quarter, above the 10 percent analysts
believe is needed to cover a bank's cost of capital.
It was the last time Schwartz would lead the earnings
conference call as CFO, having recently been promoted to
co-chief operating officer following the departure of longtime
COO Gary Cohn to Trump's administration. Incoming CFO Martin
Chavez said he would continue Goldman's traditions in terms of
risk management and funding.
