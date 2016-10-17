BRIEF-JACCS changes acquisition date of MPMF to May 17
* Says it has changed the acquisition date of PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika Finance (MPMF) to May 17 from April 28
Oct 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Asia Pacific chairman Mark Schwartz has decided to retire at the end of this year, according to an internal memo.
Schwartz, who has worked at Goldman for 27 years and is based in Beijing, will become a senior director at the firm.
A Goldman spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Q1 revenue 6.5 million rupees versus 5.4 million rupees year ago