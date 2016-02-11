NEW YORK Feb 11 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has reached a $27.5 million settlement of a class-action lawsuit accusing it of defrauding investors in subprime mortgage offerings that some U.S. senators faulted after investigating causes of the 2008 financial crisis.

The preliminary settlement was filed on Thursday in Manhattan federal court, and requires a judge's approval.

It resolves claims by investors that accused Goldman of structuring two collateralized debt obligations, Hudson Mezzanine Funding 2006-1 and 2006-2, to fail. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)