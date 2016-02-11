NEW YORK Feb 11 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
has reached a $27.5 million settlement of a class-action lawsuit
accusing it of defrauding investors in subprime mortgage
offerings that some U.S. senators faulted after investigating
causes of the 2008 financial crisis.
The preliminary settlement was filed on Thursday in
Manhattan federal court, and requires a judge's approval.
It resolves claims by investors that accused Goldman of
structuring two collateralized debt obligations, Hudson
Mezzanine Funding 2006-1 and 2006-2, to fail.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom
Brown)