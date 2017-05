Jan 14 Goldman Sachs Group Inc said it will pay $5.06 billion to resolve civil claims related to the firm's securitization, underwriting and sale of residential mortgage-backed securities from 2005 to 2007.

The agreement with regulators will reduce earnings for the fourth quarter by about $1.5 billion after tax, the company said. (bit.ly/1SkSkoH) (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)