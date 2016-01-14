(Recasts with more details on settlement, background on claims)
Jan 14 Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on
Thursday it would pay over $5 billion to settle claims it misled
mortgage bond investors during the financial crisis, a move that
will cut the firm's fourth quarter earnings by about $1.5
billion.
Goldman Sachs said the settlement comprises a $2.385 billion
civil penalty, a $875 million cash payment and $1.8 billion in
relief for homeowners whose mortgages exceed the value of their
property as well as distressed borrowers.
The agreement resolves actual and potential claims from the
U.S. Department of Justice, the New York and Illinois Attorneys
General, the National Credit Union Administration and the
Federal Home Loan Banks of Chicago and Seattle.
The hit to earnings comes after Goldman Sachs took a $1.45
billion provision in the second quarter in anticipation of a
deal.
The settlement underscores how Wall Street has yet to shake
off the legacy of the U.S. subprime crisis, when mortgages were
sold to people who could not afford them and then repackaged for
investors without an adequate explanation of how risky they
were.
The agreement has been made in principle and has to be
finalised with the regulators and other bodies involved. It was
not clear how the civil penalty and cash payment would be
divided among the different parties to the deal. (bit.ly/1SkSkoH)
The agreement relates to mortgage bonds sold between 2005
and 2007.
The U.S. Department of Justice and state officials have
already extracted multi-billion dollar settlements from a number
of large U.S. banks including JP Morgan, Bank of America
and Citigroup over the sale of mortgage-backed
securities.
The Goldman settlement is at the lower end of previous
penalties. Bank of America reached a $16.65 billion settlement
in 2014 while JP Morgan settled for $13 billion in 2013.
Goldman Sachs will report fourth-quarter earnings on
Wednesday. Its shares were marginally down in extended trading
on Thursday.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru and Suzanne
Barlyn in New York.; Editing by Don Sebastian, Carmel Crimmins
and Andrew Hay)