SINGAPORE, Sept 27 Goldman Sachs' head of
investment banking division in Southeast Asia, Michael Smith, is
set to leave the bank after a two decade stint in the banking
industry, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Based in Singapore, Smith is a partner at Goldman and also
heads the bank's Asian real estate business. Smith, who has been
with Goldman since 2006, is expected to depart the bank later
this year, one of the sources said.
Smith's expected departure from Goldman is not connected to
the downsizing of the Wall Street bank's Asian team, the second
source said. Reuters reported last week that Goldman was
planning to cut almost 30 percent of its 300 investment banking
jobs in Asia outside Japan, in response to a fall in activity in
the region.
Goldman and Smith declined to comment. The sources declined
to be identified as the information is not public.
