By Anshuman Daga
SINGAPORE, Sept 27 The head of Goldman Sachs'
investment banking division in Southeast Asia, Michael
Smith, is set to leave the bank, two people familiar with the
matter said on Tuesday.
Based in Singapore, Smith is a partner at Goldman and also
heads the bank's Asian real estate investment banking team.
Smith, who has been with the Wall Street bank since 2006,
will leave later this year, one of the sources said. Smith was
previously a banker at UBS for about a decade.
His departure is not connected to Goldman's downsizing of
the Asian team, the second source said. The sources said he was
quitting the investment banking industry.
Reuters reported last week that Goldman was planning to cut
almost 30 percent of its 300 investment banking jobs in Asia
outside Japan, in response to a fall in activity in the region.
Goldman and Smith declined to comment. The sources declined
to be identified as the information is not public.
In 2015, Goldman reduced the number of its investment
bankers in Singapore - a hub for Southeast Asia - to about 35
from 50 and this has declined further this year, sources said.
Investment banks are going through a rough patch in a tough
dealmaking environment and amid a slowdown in major economies
such as China, Hong Kong and Singapore.
Reuters reported on Monday that Bank of America was
set to cut about two dozen investment banking jobs in Asia.
The volume of merger and acquisition (M&A) deals in
Southeast Asia dropped by a third last year from 2014, and is
down by about a fifth this year as of Sept. 23 compared with the
whole of last year, according to Thomson Reuters data.
In the equity capital market (ECM) segment, Southeast Asia
volume fell 37 percent last year and has declined by 42 percent
in the year to Sept. 23 versus last year, the data showed.
Goldman's market share in the M&A volume league table in
Southeast Asia dropped to 3.6 percent in 2015 from 12.5 percent
in 2014, while its share of ECM volume in the region dropped to
2.8 percent from 3.4 percent a year earlier, the data showed.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Additional reporting by Sumeet
Chatterjee in HONG KONG; Editing by Denny Thomas and Mark
Potter)