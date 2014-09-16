DUBAI, Sept 16 Goldman Sachs has set
initial price thoughts in the 95 basis points area over midswaps
for its debut five-year, benchmark-sized U.S. dollar Islamic
bond issue, a document from lead managers showed on Tuesday.
The investment bank finished two days of investor meetings
in the Middle East on Sept. 11.
Goldman picked itself, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank,
Emirates NBD, National Bank of Abu Dhabi,
QInvest and the investment banking arm of Saudi Arabia's
National Commercial Bank IPO-NACO.SE to arrange the investor
meetings.
The sukuk is being issued through a vehicle called JANY
Sukuk Co and will be guaranteed by Goldman Sachs.
The issue is expected to be rated A-minus by Standard &
Poor's and A by Fitch Ratings, identical to the ratings of the
investment bank, the document added. It will be listed on the
Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)