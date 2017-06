Reuters Market Eye - Goldman Sachs upgrades Crompton Greaves CROM.NS to "buy" from "neutral" and raises its target price to 155 rupees from 120 rupees, citing better prospects of domestic orders and margins.

The investment bank says Crompton would benefit from the balance sheet restructuring of state electricity boards and attractive valuations. * Goldman adds that the company would benefit from power sector reforms as over 25 percent of its revenues are driven by domestic power transmission and distribution capex.

Shares in Crompton Greaves down 0.5 percent at 127.35 rupees.