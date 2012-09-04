An employee arranges currency notes at a cash counter inside a bank in New Delhi June 8, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Goldman Sachs has upgraded Indian banks to "neutral" from "cautious" citing favourable risk/reward in public sector bank stock prices, as the gap between state-owned and private banks widens to a 10-year high.

The investment bank has upgraded Punjab National Bank (PNBK.NS) to "buy" from "neutral", and Bank of India (BOI.NS) and Union Bank of India (UNBK.NS) to "neutral" from "sell", citing attractive valuations.

The investment bank, however, still prefers private banks over their public sector counterparts, as asset quality concerns linger.