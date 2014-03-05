Gold on track for biggest weekly decline in seven weeks
Gold was little changed on Friday but poised for the biggest weekly fall in seven weeks as investors sought out riskier assets, dampening demand for gold, which pays no interest.
Reuters Market Eye - Goldman Sachs upgrades India's Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (MMFS.NS) to "buy" from "neutral", citing valuations and "overly pessimistic" market expectations on the non-banking financial firm's loan growth and profitability.
Instead, Goldman expects Mahindra and Mahindra Financial to reduce its non-performing loans and grow its loan volumes.
Shares up 2.04 percent at 12.56 p.m.
(Reporting by Dipika Lalwani)
SINGAPORE Oil prices stabilised on Friday but were on track for a second straight weekly loss on concerns that an OPEC-led production cut has failed to significantly tighten an oversupplied market.