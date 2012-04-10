Tel Aviv bourse to remove hurdles for new members
JERUSALEM, June 11 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said on Sunday it is making it easier for financial groups to become bourse members in its latest bid to improve trading volumes.
LONDON, April 10 Yoel Zaoui, Goldman Sachs 's co-head of global mergers and acquisitions and a veteran senior dealmaker in Europe, is set to retire from the firm, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.
Zaoui, who had been at Goldman for 24 years, spent most of his career in London and was a one-time head of European investment banking.
He became co-head of global M&A last year. Zaoui will become a senior director, the memo said.
Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
DUBAI/DOHA June 11 Qatar is ready to listen to the concerns of Gulf Arab states that have cut diplomatic and economic ties, Kuwait said on Sunday as it tried to mediate a solution to the worst regional crisis in years.