LONDON, April 10 Yoel Zaoui, Goldman Sachs 's co-head of global mergers and acquisitions and a veteran senior dealmaker in Europe, is set to retire from the firm, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.

Zaoui, who had been at Goldman for 24 years, spent most of his career in London and was a one-time head of European investment banking.

He became co-head of global M&A last year. Zaoui will become a senior director, the memo said.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment.