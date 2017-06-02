By Saeed Azhar
| DUBAI, June 2
DUBAI, June 2 Goldman Sachs has applied
to Saudi Arabia's capital markets regulator for a licence to
trade equities in the kingdom, two sources familiar with the
move said, in the latest step by Western banks to expand
operations in the country.
Goldman has made the application to the Capital Market
Authority (CMA) and a successful outcome could lead to a further
expansion of its business in the kingdom, one of the sources
said.
Goldman has been operating in Saudi Arabia since 2009 as an
agent and underwriter. In 2014, the Saudi Capital Market
Authority approved a change in the bank's profile and it has
been authorised to arrange, advise and manage investment funds
and portfolios, according to its website.
Further details of the business buildup or hiring plan were
not immediately known
Goldman declined to comment, while CMA did not respond to a
Reuters request for a comment.
The Wall Street bank's move indicates growing interest among
investment banks and fund managers to expand in Saudi Arabia
after the kingdom unveiled plans for oil firm Aramco's $100
billion initial public offering and introduced a string of
reforms since 2015 to attract foreign capital.
Citigroup obtained an investment banking licence
recently which will allow it to return to the kingdom after more
than 13 years, while Credit Suisse AG is seeking a
banking licence in the kingdom to build a fully-fledged onshore
private banking business.
The opening up of the market and privatisation of
state-owned companies are part of a reform agenda to diversify
the Saudi economy beyond oil by 2030.
The Saudi stock exchange opened itself to direct investment
by foreign institutions in mid-2015 and last year eased
restrictions on foreign ownership in its stock market in order
to improve the investment environment.
The reforms have encouraged international firms such as
BlackRock Inc, Citigroup, HSBC, and Ashmore
Group to join the list of institutional investors that can
directly trade the market.
(additional reporting by Katie Paul in Riyadh and Aziz El
Yaakoubi in Dubai; Editing by Keith Weir)