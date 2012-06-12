HONG KONG, June 12 Goldman Sachs on Tuesday said that Mark Schwartz will take on the role of chairman of its Asia Pacific unit, based in Beijing.

Goldman becomes the first foreign investment bank in recent memory to base its top regional banker in Beijing, as Hong Kong has historically served as the location of such a post.

Scwhartz's placement in China's capital puts him in a position to oversee the bank's joint venture partnership there, and to have quick access to leaders of some of the world's largest companies.

Schwartz will replace Goldman's Michael Evans, who has served as Chairman of Asia Pacific since 2004. Evans is based in New York and will continue in his role as a Vice Chairman of the bank and global head of growth markets.

Since 2006, Schwartz has been the chairman of MissionPoint Capital Partners, an investment firm he co-founded, which is focused on the transition to a lower carbon economy.