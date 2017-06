HONG KONG Feb 13 Goldman Sachs launched on Monday an up to $333 million block sale of its own shares in South Korea's Hana Financial, IFR reported on Monday.

The U.S. securities firm offered 9.5 million shares at 38,500-39,300 won, or the equivalent of 2.1-4.1 pct discount to Hana's last price, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. That would put the total deal at up to 373.4 billion won ($333 million).